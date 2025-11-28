5.7-M learners to benefit from free college education in 2026

MANILA – Around 5.7 million students enrolled in State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) are expected to benefit from free higher education under the Senate version of the 2026 national budget.

In a news release Friday, Senator Bam Aquino said the Senate has earmarked PHP26 billion for SUCs, allowing 5.2 million learners to keep enjoying the benefits of Republic Act 10931 or the Free College Law.

He added another PHP6.7 billion was set aside for LUCs, supporting about 500,000 students, while PHP4.4 billion will cover prior-year deficiencies of SUCs, bringing total funding for the law to PHP67 billion.

Aquino said the chamber also allocated PHP27.3 billion for allowances under the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) and PHP2.7 billion for the Tulong Dunong Program (TDP).

Both programs assist financially challenged students with food, books, and living expenses, and support deserving learners enrolled in private higher education institutions.

For 2026, around 1.5 million students from public and private universities are expected to benefit from TES and TDP, including 490,000 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program.

Depending on their category, students will receive assistance amounting to PHP15,000, PHP20,000, or PHP27,000.

"Malaking bagay ito kasi marami sa mga estudyante natin nangangailangan ng dagdag tulong para makapagtapos (This is a big help because many of our students need additional support to finish their studies)," Aquino said, adding that 70 percent of students in LUCs and SUCs go on to finish college, the highest in the region.

To enhance transparency, Aquino suggested that all schools publish the list of TES beneficiaries to ensure that the funds reach the intended recipients.

“Palagay ko iyon naman talaga iyong hinahabol ng taumbayan… maganda na naka-publish ito (I believe this is what the public is asking for… it’s good if this is published)," he said. (PNA)