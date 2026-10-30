58 rescued after passenger vessel capsizes off Quezon

A PASSENGER vessel capsized in the waters off Real, Quezon, early Friday, October 30, 2026, prompting the rescue of all 58 people on board.

In a statement, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said 40 passengers and 18 crew members were safely rescued from MV Virgen de Peñafrancia II after the vessel tilted to its right side a few meters from Real Port in Barangay Ungos at around 12:44 a.m.

The vessel, which was also carrying 14 rolling cargo units, had departed from Polillo Port.

PCG spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said oil spill containment booms had been deployed to protect nearby coastal communities. She noted that marine diesel oil naturally dissipates.

PCG personnel were also inspecting the vessel’s remaining fuel and oil inventory to assess the risk of marine pollution. The crew reported that the vessel had 1,300 liters of marine diesel oil in its service tank.

“We have directed the shipping company to apply for an Emergency Salvage Permit and undertake measures to safely remove the distressed vessel,” Cayabyab said.

“Further investigation and monitoring are ongoing to determine the cause of the incident and assess its environmental impact,” she added.

Cayabyab said the maritime incident would not disrupt passenger travel in Southern Tagalog during the Undas period. / TPM