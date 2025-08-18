6 airport workers axed after testing positive for drugs -- CAAP

MANILA – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has dismissed six airport workers after testing positive for drugs, it announced on Monday.

A total of 1,703 underwent random drug testing in at least 14 of the 44 CAAP-operated airports from February to August.

Three of those who tested positive were from Butuan Airport.

General Santos International Airport, Ozamiz Airport, and Bacolod-Silay Airport each had at least one personnel who tested positive.

The drug testing, CAAP said, aligns with the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulation on Psychoactive Testing and Reporting, and the Civil Service Commission which requires mandatory drug testing for new government employees and for employees who remain in government service.

"The Authority continues to prioritize this initiative. The safety and efficiency of aviation operations greatly depend on the physical and mental well-being of all aviation personnel," Dr. Rolly Bayaban, chief flight surgeon of CAAP’s Office of the Flight Surgeon and Aviation Medicine, was quoted in a news release.

"CAAP assures the flying public that every flight within Philippine airspace is supported by a capable, drug-free workforce committed to the highest standards of aviation safety," it said.

CAAP said it continues to enforce strict monitoring protocols and reinforce personnel accountability to safeguard passenger safety and maintain public trust. (PNA)