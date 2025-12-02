6 CIDG cops steal P13M cash evidence

SIX Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) personnel were relieved from their post after stealing P13 million worth of cash evidence seized from an alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) in Bagac, Bataan in 2024.

In a press conference on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, CIDG acting director Police Major General Robert Alexander Morico II said the police seized a total of P141,133,483 from a raid at Central One Bataan on October 29, 2024.

The seized cash was properly accounted for and sealed by the court.

Morico said on June 5, Lieutenant Colonel Jose Joey Arandia was designated as the CIDG cash evidence custodian.

During the reshuffle of personnel within the CIDG in September, Morico said he ordered the accounting of all cash evidence and discovered that Arandia took home boxes containing the cash from Central One Bataan.

He said on October 21, Arandia returned the boxes containing the over P141 million.

“But unfortunately during that time, we were unable to open the boxes as there is a case pending before the court, the boxes are sealed. So we deem it proper to have the seizing officers and Lieutenant Colonel Arandia guards the evidence at the conference room 24/7… we cannot unseal it without any court order,” said Morico.

Subsequently, Morico said the court ordered in November the turnover of the seized cash evidence to the company’s representative.

“On November 20, 2025 the sealed nine boxes were unsealed in front of the legal counsel of One Bataan and it was during this time it was discovered that a total of P13,451,000 is missing from the supposed P141 million. In its place inside the boxes, it contains boodle money,” he said.

Morico said Patrolman Kristian Nards Andaya, who was among the seizing officers of the cash evidence, as well as one of those assigned to guard the money, admitted involvement in the missing money.

He said according to Andaya, who issued his sworn affidavit, he got P4.5 million out of the missing P13 million.

Morico said Andaya also tagged Police Executive Master Sergeant Erick Castro, Police Staff Master Sergeant Michael Camillion, and Patrolman Kenji Francisco who all got P2.3 million each and Patrolmen Jesus Fulgencio and Raymark Solas, who stole P1.3 million each.

The CIDG chief said criminal charges for qualified theft, malversation, falsification of public documents, and illegal possession or use of false treasury or bank notes, among others, have been referred to the court.

The six police personnel who are currently under restrictive custody were also facing administrative charges for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and negligence.

Morico said investigation against Arandia is ongoing.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez assured that the PNP will not tolerate such wrong doings.

National Police Commission vice chairman and executive officer, lawyer Rafael Calinisan, said corrupt officers have no place within the national police agency.

“You cannot undo the act. So for example you took P13 million pinaghati-hatian niyo kung ilan man kayo tapos nung nadiskubre kayo isosoli niyo, you cannot undo the act. You are still criminally liable. You are criminally and administratively liable for doing what you have done. So kahit ibalik mo pa yan, pasensyahan tayo, pinakialaman niyo ang hindi sa inyo mananagot kayo,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)