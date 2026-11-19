SIX police officers may be dismissed from the service over their alleged involvement in a robbery in Caloocan City that victimized a businessman and a police operative assigned to the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group.

According to the initial investigation, the two victims agreed to meet the suspects on Monday night, November 16, 2026, for a supposed P700,000 jewelry sale at a convenience store in Barangay 87, East Grace Park, Caloocan City.

Three suspects allegedly approached the victims upon their arrival, pointed firearms at them, and ordered them to lie on the ground.

They then took the victims' belongings, including a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and the jewelry.

The victims were forced into a vehicle and driven to Diliman, Quezon City, where they were abandoned.

A police major assigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was later arrested in a follow-up operation.

Efforts are underway to locate the remaining five police suspects.

Three civilians were also reportedly involved in the robbery.

PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the initiation of summary dismissal proceedings against the six policemen, stressing that accountability within the police organization must be upheld without exception.

Nartatez said rank, position, or length of service cannot place anyone above the law.

“The badge is a responsibility, not a license to commit wrongdoing. If evidence establishes that a police officer was involved in a criminal act, we will not look the other way. We will act, and we will let the law take its course. We will not protect whoever is proven to have violated the law,” Nartatez said in a mix of English and Tagalog.

He added that the PNP would pursue the case based on evidence and established procedures, ensuring that those found responsible would be held accountable while safeguarding the rights of everyone involved. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)