6 cops test positive for illegal drug use

SIX policemen have tested positive for illegal drug use since January 1, 2024, amid the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) continued internal cleansing, PNP Chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said Monday, January 22, 2024.

In a press conference, Acorda said of the six policemen who tested positive for drug use, five were from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) while the other was from Eastern Visayas.

Three of them are ranks of Patrolman, one Staff Sergeant, one Master Sergeant and one Chief Master Sergeant.

They will automatically be dismissed from the police service.

“Rest assured the PNP will not tolerate such behavior and we will ensure that appropriate charges are filed to address this issue and uphold the uncompromising principles of a drug-free police force,” said Acorda.

From January 1 to 22, a total of 4,614 personnel underwent random drug testing, in which 4,517 were uniformed personnel, while 97 were Non-Uniformed Personnel (NUP).

Acorda said a total of P132 million worth of illegal drugs were also recovered during the conduct of 1,376 anti-illegal drug operations in the first 18 days of 2024, which also resulted in the arrest of 1,661 drug personalities.

“Sa ating mga kapulisan na medyo tumataliwas na at ayaw umalign, again I am reminding you na sana for your family at mataas na ang sweldo natin ay ipakita naman natin na talagang we deserved ‘yung sweldo na ibinibigay sa atin ng ating bayan,” he said.

(To our police officers who are a bit deviant and don't want to align with the rules and policy of the organization, again I am reminding you that I hope for your family and that our salary is high, let's show that we really deserve the salary that our people give us.)

“To the commanders on the ground especially sa ating mga regional directors, let us continue our drug testing. Ipursige natin yan (Let’s continue that)… I commend the Region 10, lalo na ‘yung effort in arresting sa buy-outs yung pulis and also for NCRPO and Region 8 for drug testing. Ituloy, ituloy natin ‘yung (Let us continue the) internal cleansing. That is the only way para maniwala ang ating mga kababayan na Pilipino and of course, ‘yung mga dayuhan na ‘yung (for our people and the foreigners to believe that the) police force is really doing its best to weed out in the organization ang mga misfits and scalawags,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)