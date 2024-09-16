6 dead, 11 hurt as cyclones, 'habagat' dampen PH

MANILA – At least six persons were reported dead and 11 others injured due to the combined effects of tropical cyclones Ferdie and Gener and the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

The agency, in its latest situation update, said the reported fatalities include four in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and two in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Meanwhile, the injured persons include nine in the BARMM and two in Soccsksargen.

The casualty reports are undergoing validation, the disaster response body said.

Two persons in Western Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula were also reported missing.

The inclement weather has so far affected 86,140 families or 337,506 persons in 662 villages in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Caraga and BARMM.

Of this figure, 9,665 families or 33,233 individuals are being aided in 409 evacuation centers and another 6,835 families or 29,125 persons are being helped outside.

Some 209 houses were also damaged in six regions, the NDRRMC added. (PNA)