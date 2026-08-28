6 dead, 3 missing after motor banca capsizes in Zambales

SIX people were reported dead and three others remained missing after a motor banca capsized in Mapanuepe Lake in San Marcelino, Zambales, on Thursday afternoon, August 27, 2026.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the Sunken Church in Barangay Buhawen.

The fatalities include three adults and three minors.

The victims were members of the Aeta community from Sitio Lumibao who were returning home after claiming food and medicine from a health center.

“Initial information indicated that the motor banca encountered strong winds and rough water conditions before it capsized. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” the PCG said in a statement.

As of Friday, August 28, the PCG is continuing search and rescue operations for the three missing passengers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)