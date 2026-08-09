6 dead amid extreme rains in Luzon

THE National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded six fatalities brought about by the effects of the onslaught of the extreme weather conditions in Luzon.

As of 8 a.m. of Sunday, August 9, 2026, the disaster bureau said two fatalities were recorded each in Region 1 (Ilocos), Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), and Calabarzon (Region 4A) due to the Southwest Monsoon, locally known as habagat.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), as of 5 a.m. on Sunday, habagat continuously brings moderate to torrential rains in Luzon, Central Visayas and Negros Island Region.

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the agency is monitoring three weather systems outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

He said these weather systems, however, are unlikely to enter PAR, although it will affect the Southwest monsoon.

The provinces of Ilocos Sur and Benguet are expected to experience intense to torrential rains, while the provinces of La Union, Abra, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, and Occidental Mindoro will have heavy to intense downpour.

Moderate to intense rains are expected over Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Laguna, Oriental Mindoro, and Antique.

The said areas will experience heavy to intense rains until Tuesday, August 11.

As of 6 a.m. OCD Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said 182 areas in northern Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa were flooded due to continuous heavy rain showers.

Alejandro said 110,000 families were displaced due to the extreme weather.

As of August 8, the OCD said almost P7.4 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected population.

The OCD also recorded 112 partially damaged houses and eight totally destroyed residences due to the weather disturbances.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the deployment of more police officers and resources to assist local government units (LGUs) in ensuring public safety amid torrential rains that continue to affect several areas across the country.

He said units on the ground are continuously coordinating with the LGUs and other concerned agencies for strategic deployment in areas where manpower and equipment are needed for rescue operations and other disaster response.

More police assets and other resources have also been placed on standby to assist communities affected by heavy rains and strong winds.

“Our personnel and our resources have been closely monitoring and conducting real-time response in coordination with the LGUs and other frontline services. We made available as many personnel and resources for evacuation and other disaster response,” said Nartatez.

“We urge the public to remain calm but vigilant and heed the advice of authorities for your own safety,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)