6 killed in bus, car head-on collision

SIX individuals were killed while dozens more were wounded in a head-on collision of a bus and a car in Majayjay, Laguna on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

A report from the Majayjay Police said the accident happened around 3:20 p.m. along a steep and curved portion of Provincial Road in Barangay Bakia.

The bus, which was carrying tourists who visited the “Kamay ni Jesus” in Lucban, Quezon, was traveling downhill towards Cavite while the car was heading to Atimonan, Quezon.

It allegedly occupied a portion of the opposite lane, which resulted in the collision.

Four individuals died on the spot while two others died while being treated in the hospital.

The fatalities include an elderly woman, a male teenager, and two men, including the bus conductor.

The bus driver, who is currently under the custody of the police, will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)