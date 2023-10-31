6 killed on BSKE Election Day

SIX individuals were killed in 39 incidents recorded on October 30, 2023 during the conduct of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday, October 31.

PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said from 12 a.m. of October 30 to 12 a.m. of October 31, a total of 39 suspected election-related incidents occurred.

Of these incidents, eight happened in the Bangsamoro region; seven in Northern Mindanao; six in Calabarzon; three in Zamboanga Peninsula; two each in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas and National Capital Region; and one each in Cagayan, Central Luzon, Central Visayas, Soccsksargen and Cordillera.

The incidents include shooting, mauling, physical injury, harassment, light threat, malicious mischief, hacking, grave threat, ballot snatching, violation of omnibus election code, alleged suicide, unjust vexation, illegal campaigning and vote-buying and -selling.

Of the 67 victims in the incidents, six were killed, 25 injured, and 35 unharmed.

The fatalities were from the Bangsamoro region (5) and Northern Mindanao (1).

The injured victims were from Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Soccsksargen and Bangsamoro.

Fajardo said the PNP will remain in full alert status for the conduct of security operations amid the canvassing of votes and proclamation of winning candidates.

“Ongoing pa ‘yung mga canvassing ng votes, may mga proclamation at ihahatid pa ‘yung election forms doon sa mga Comelec hubs and babantayan pa natin ‘yung peace and security doon sa mga areas dahil alam natin na medyo mainit ‘yung local elections, barangay elections,” she said.

As of 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, the canvassing of votes was at 99.47 percent complete, while the proclamation of winning candidates was at 97.44 percent, according to the Commission on Elections. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)