6 Manila cops arrested for robbery

SIX Manila cops were arrested over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery incident in Makati City.

According to Makati City police, the incident occurred along Arsonvel Street, Barangay San Isidro.

The victims, a man and two women, reportedly came from Malate to Makati to retrieve belongings when they were confronted by armed men, who at a gunpoint took their cash and other belongings such as cellphones before fleeing.

The suspects, a police staff sergeant and five patrolmen, were all members of the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Malate Police Station 9.

They were arrested in a hot pursuit operation and were positively identified by the victims.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Major General Anthony Aberin has immediately ordered the relief of the suspects, as well as the Malate Police Station commander for command responsibility pending the conduct of investigation.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the Makati City police for their quick response that led to the arrest of the six erring cops.

Nartatez assured the public that the organization will not tolerate any form of lawlessness within its ranks.

“I will personally monitor the progress of this case to make sure that these policemen will not only be dismissed from the service but also go straight to jail. Criminal-minded policemen do not deserve to wear the uniform and use our badge,” he said.

Nartatez also directed the investigating teams to ensure a solid case against the erring MPD policemen and ordered that the victim be provided with protection if necessary.

The PNP’s Internal Affairs Service has already initiated the administrative cases that could lead to the dismissal of the involved officers from the Manila Police District, while the Makati Police are now preparing the criminal charges.

The PNP chief noted that the internal cleansing program will continue to strengthen the resolve to discipline the ranks and protect public trust.

Nartatez earlier committed to sustain the reform programs anchored on professionalism, discipline and integrity.

“We will strengthen morale and welfare because discipline and motivation are operational necessities, not privileges. Policing must be firm, fair and anchored on integrity. These are not slogans, these are standards. They will guide my leadership as Chief of the Philippine National Police,” he said.

“Professionalism, discipline and integrity are not optional, they are expected,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)