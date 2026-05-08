6 ranking officials get new posts in latest PNP revamp

MANILA – Six senior police officials were reassigned in the latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Under a March 7 order signed by PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., Police Regional Office (PRO)-1 (Ilocos) chief Brig. Gen. Dindo Reyes was named acting director of the Directorate for Comptrollership, replacing Maj. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque, who will retire on May 9 upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 56.

As comptrollership director, Reyes will oversee the administration and management of the police force’s financial resources.

Meanwhile, PRO-4B (Mimaropa) director Brig. Gen. Jovencio Badua will replace Reyes in PRO-1, while Northern Police District (NPD) chief Brig. Gen. Christopher dela Cruz will take over PRO-4B.

Directorate for Education and Training (DET) Deputy Director Brig. Gen. Benliner Capili will head the NPD, while PRO-Negros Island Region (NIR) chief Brig. Gen. Arnold Ibay will replace Capili at the DET.

Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño, meanwhile, was designated acting director of PRO-NIR.

The reshuffle takes effect on Friday. (PNA)