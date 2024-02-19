6 soldiers killed in clash with Maute terrorists in Lanao

SIX Army personnel were killed during an encounter with members of Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group (DI-MG) in Munai, Lanao del Norte on February 18, 2024.

In a statement, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said four soldiers were also wounded during the operation, while three others were confirmed dead on the enemy side and several others were hurt.

The wounded soldiers were brought to Camp Evangelista Station Hospital.

Various firearms, including an M16, one M14 rifle and one M203 grenade launcher, were recovered from the place of encounter.

The AFP said the operation was part of relentless offensives against the group, which is behind the fatal Mindanao State University bombing in Marawi in December that resulted in the death of four persons.

“I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of our slain soldiers and offer the AFP's support in this very trying time. I will also make sure that our wounded soldiers receive the best treatment possible for their injuries,” AFP chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner said.

“I assure their families and every Filipino that justice will be meted and all efforts will be exhausted in pursuit of the enemy. Our troops are motivated to finish the job and accomplish our mission of defeating local terrorist groups once and for all,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)