6 students dead, 17 hurt in Banga National High School shooting



SIX students were confirmed dead while 17 others were hurt following the shooting that transpired at the Banga National High School in South Cotabato Friday afternoon, September 18, 2026.

In a statement, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said the information was based on the report from the Soccsksargen field office.

“Agad na nagtungo ang mga social workers ng DSWD Field Office (FO) 12 - Soccsksargen sa ospital kung saan dinala ang mga sugatang mag-aaral para sila ay mabigyan ng psychological first aid, psychosocial support at ma-assess ang iba pa nilang mga kinakailangang interbensyon,” the agency said.

“Sa updated na ulat, anim (6) na mag-aaral ang kumpirmadong nasawi at 17 ang lubhang sugatan. Magpapatuloy ang koordinasyon ng DSWD sa LGU ng Banga at paaralan para sa kaukulang suporta sa mga bata at pamilyang biktima ng insidente,” it added.

The minor gunman involved in the incident reportedly killed himself after the shooting.

The agency extends its deepest sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives and to all those affected by the shooting incident.

The Department of Education (DepEd) expressed deep concern over the said incident, which came following another deadly shooting at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22—which led to the killing of three students while 20 others were wounded—and the August 18 shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga, which claimed two lives, including the minor gunman.

The Tacloban shooting was perpetrated by two minor students, 14 and 15 years of age.

Police have earlier filed criminal charges against the adult owners of the firearms used in both shooting incidents, including a policewoman and an official of the Bureau of Customs.

“Our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of our learners, teachers, and school personnel. We are closely coordinating with the Schools Division Office, Regional Office, local authorities, and law enforcement to verify the circumstances and provide necessary assistance,” the DepEd said.

“We are also ready to provide psychological first aid and mental health and psychosocial support to those affected,” it added.

The education department called for calmness following the incident.

Classes in all the schools in the municipality of Banga have been suspended following the fatal shooting. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)