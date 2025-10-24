6 things to know about DPWH’s complaint over 'ghost' flood projects in La Union, Davao Occidental

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has filed criminal complaints against its own officials and contractors following the discovery of allegedly anomalous flood control projects worth P276 million. Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

1. 21 DPWH officials and two contractors face charges

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon personally filed malversation and graft complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman on October 23, 2025. The case involves 21 DPWH officials and two contractors linked to flood control projects in La Union and Davao Occidental.

2. The total amount in question: P276 million

The projects were collectively worth P276 million, with alleged irregularities uncovered in both provinces. The DPWH said the anomalies involve ghost projects, substandard works, and fully paid but unfinished flood controls.