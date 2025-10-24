6 things to know about DPWH’s complaint over 'ghost' flood projects in La Union, Davao Occidental

THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has filed criminal complaints against its own officials and contractors following the discovery of allegedly anomalous flood control projects worth P276 million. Here’s a breakdown of what happened:
DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon personally filed malversation and graft complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman on October 23, 2025. The case involves 21 DPWH officials and two contractors linked to flood control projects in La Union and Davao Occidental.
The projects were collectively worth P276 million, with alleged irregularities uncovered in both provinces. The DPWH said the anomalies involve ghost projects, substandard works, and fully paid but unfinished flood controls.
According to Dizon, a P96.5-million flood control project in Davao Occidental—awarded to St. Timothy Construction owned by Sarah and Pacifico Discaya—was already paid in full but was only started in August 2025, three years after its supposed completion.
“It is clearly a ghost project,” Dizon said, noting that residents confirmed no construction occurred for years.
Two phases of flood control works in La Union, each worth P89.7 million, were awarded to Silverwolves Construction, allegedly linked to Benguet Representative Eric Yap, who previously chaired the House appropriations committee.
Dizon described the project as “substandard” and “not yet completed despite full payment.”
Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said Eric Yap and Davao Occidental Representative Claude Bautista are persons of interest, citing possible conflict of interest and violations under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019).
Remulla said Yap supposedly divested from Silverwolves Construction years ago but is still believed to be its beneficial owner.
Remulla revealed that documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) show bank transfers totaling P70 million from the Discaya couple to ACT-CIS Rep. Edvic Yap, brother of Eric Yap, between 2019 and 2020.
Bulacan Representative Salvador Pleyto was also named in the same AMLC report as having received remittances from the Discayas.
“Bakit magbibigay ang kontratista ng P70 million kung hindi dahil sa kontrata?” Remulla remarked.
Pleyto, for his part, denied the allegations, calling them unfounded and urging the release of the full AMLC report to clear his name.
“Until I have a copy of the official report, I urge the public to refrain from spreading unverified information that may harm my reputation,” he said. (TPM with JGS)