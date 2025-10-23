6 typhoon-hit regions get emergency employment aid

A TOTAL of six regions in the country have received emergency employment assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) after being devastated by successive typhoons in recent weeks.

In a statement, DOLE said the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) program was extended to workers in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas.

“The Department, through its regional offices, has assisted 101,302 workers affected by Typhoons Mirasol, Nando, Opong, and Paolo, with P494.7 million worth of assistance,” DOLE said.

Eastern Visayas reported the highest number of beneficiaries, providing temporary employment to 75,598 workers and distributing over P359 million in wages.

This was followed by the Bicol Region, which extended around P41.6 million to 8,511 beneficiaries, and Mimaropa, which allotted about P34.7 million for 7,014 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Region distributed over P27.2 million to 5,312 beneficiaries, while Calabarzon provided more than P22 million in emergency employment assistance to 3,177 beneficiaries.

Cagayan Valley assisted 1,690 beneficiaries, who received over P9.9 million in wages.

“Through Tupad, the Department remains committed to continuously assisting disaster-affected workers toward recovery, livelihood restoration, and their continued progress,” DOLE said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)