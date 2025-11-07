60-day nationwide price freeze on basic goods now in effect: DTI

MANILA – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has implemented a 60-day automatic price freeze on all basic commodities across the country following the declaration of a state of national calamity due to devastation from Typhoon Tino (international name Kalmaegi).

In a statement on Friday, the DTI, which chairs the National Price Coordinating Council (NPCC), said the price freeze is now in place unless lifted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“The DTI is working round-the-clock with manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to ensure sufficient and steady stock of basic necessities and prime commodities. All DTI Regional and Provincial Offices are on heightened alert and mobilized to enforce compliance with the price freeze and maintain adequate supply nationwide,” it said.

The department said it is closely working with all members of the NPCC “to protect consumers during this critical period.”

Marcos on Thursday approved the declaration of a state of national calamity.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that Tino has affected around 635,565 families, or about 2,258,782 individuals, in eight regions.

To date, around 88,649 families remain in various evacuation centers, while around 23,350 families are being helped outside shelters, it said.

The disaster response body has so far recorded 188 casualties due to the typhoon. (PNA)