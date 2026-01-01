62 hurt from New Year revelry

SIXTY-TWO individuals sustained fireworks-related injuries overnight as the country bid goodbye to 2025 and welcomed 2026 with the usual flair brought by pyrotechnics and firecrackers.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that 62 injuries were recorded between December 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026.

“There are 62 injuries that are additional cases for today, as we welcome the new year,” the DOH said in a social media post.

Since December 21, 2025, the DOH said a total of 235 fireworks-related injury (FWRI) cases have been recorded in 62 sentinel hospitals as of 4 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

“This is 42 percent lower than the 403 cases recorded during the same period in 2025,” the DOH said.

Of the total, 161 (69 percent) of the victims were 19 years old and below, while the remaining 74 (31 percent) were aged 20 and above.

The DOH said most of the cases were caused by unknown fireworks, boga, and 5-Star.

More cases expected

The DOH said it still expects more FWRI cases to be reported starting

Thursday until January 5.

“Even as we see today a lower count of fireworks-related injuries compared to last year, the DOH anticipates that late reports will come in from January 1 up to January 5,” said DOH spokesperson Dr. Albert Domingo.

He also called on those injured by firecrackers and pyrotechnics to seek immediate medical attention.

“All those who had encounters with fireworks, no matter how small the wound, should seek consultation at the nearest hospital to avoid tetanus,” Domingo said.

Tetanus is a serious illness contracted through exposure to the spores of the bacterium Clostridium tetani, which can enter the body through deep cuts, wounds, or burns. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)