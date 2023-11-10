62 repatriated Israel OFWs to undergo Tesda skills training

SIXTY-TWO repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from conflict-hit Israel are set to undergo skills training in a bid to recalibrate their tools either for re-employment or livelihood.

In a statement, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) reported that a total of 62 repatriated OFWs from Israel have already been given Certificates of Scholarship Grant Commitment.

“With Tesda’s commitment to the upskilling and reskilling of the Filipino workforce, the agency extends its programs to the repatriated OFWs, who were affected by the Israel-Palestine conflict and their beneficiaries,” said Tesda Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu.

"OFWs and their families have always been among Tesda’s priority clients when it comes to the provision of skills training and livelihood programs," he added.

Mangudadatu said the Certificate of Scholarship Grant Commitment issued to the OFWs shall serve as proof of scholarship assistance from Tesda.

Those given Certificates of Scholarship Grant Commitment may be presented at the nearest Tesda office by the OFWs in order to avail of free skills training for themselves or for their respective beneficiaries.

To note, a total of 184 OFWs from Israel have already been repatriated by the Philippine government from Israel amid the ongoing war between the host country and the Hamas militant group. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)