6,200 cops face admin charges under Marcos administration

OVER 6,200 policemen were facing administrative charges over their alleged involvement in various illegal activities, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Internal Affairs Service (IAS) said.

In an interview, IAS Inspector General Attorney Brigido Dulay said from July 2022 to July 2024, a total of 6,256 policemen faced administrative charges.

Of the number, 572 were recommended for dismissal from the service, including a police colonel, 260 for demotion, and 1,418 for suspension.

From January to July 2024, 2,591 were administratively charged. Of the figure, 47 were recommended for dismissal, 20 for demotion and 140 for suspension.

Once dismissed, their benefits would be forfeited, eligibility would be revoked, and they would be perpetually disqualified from holding any other government posts.

“The whole of the administration of President Marcos, we have had a total of 6,256 convictions against PNP personnel ranging from conduct unbecoming of a police officer all the way to grave misconduct,” said Dulay.

As he reiterated the PNP’s commitment to weed out the agency from erring personnel, Dulay advised all policemen to follow both the rule of law and police operational procedures in order to spare themselves from trouble.

“We have rules that must be followed. This has long been the policy of the PNP. They just have to follow these rules because it is really hard to be charged with administrative charges,” said Dulay.

“This is part of the reform process. The cleansing process is continuing and ongoing. This serves as a message that the IAS will run after those who would violate the law,” he added.

Dulay urged the public to be vigilant and immediately report to IAS any encounter with erring cops.

The IAS can be reached through @pnp.gov.ph or at 0926-031-0279 for mobile and (02) 8723-0401 local 6665 for landline.

It also has national, regional, district, provincial, and city offices in order to verify the status or report these unscrupulous individuals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)