63 Pinoys to be repatriated from Haiti

THE Philippine government will repatriate 63 Filipinos from Haiti amid the ongoing conflict brought about by violent gang activities.

In a joint statement, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said efforts are ongoing to bring back to the Philippines the Filipinos affected by the conflict in the Caribbean country.

This came as the DFA placed Haiti under Alert Level 3, which means voluntary repatriation of Filipinos there.

It said around 115 Filipinos are currently in Haiti.

So far, 63 of them expressed willingness to be repatriated.

“The DFA, DMW, and Owwa are now looking to charter a flight for the 63 Filipinos since no flights are coming out of Haiti, and land travel to the capital Port-au-Prince is also discouraged,” the statement read.

“As of date, there is no report of any Filipino affected or injured by the ongoing security crisis,” it added.

Haiti is currently experiencing a breakdown of law and order, with reports of civilian casualties and disruption in operations.

Gangs have attacked key institutions and shut down the main international airport. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)