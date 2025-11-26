630,000 apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, that more than 630,000 individuals have applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to November 23 showed a total of 637,281 voter registration applicants.

Of this number, 500,557 applied for the barangay elections, while 136,724 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of applicants, with 134,871 individuals, followed by the National Capital Region with 76,379, and Central Luzon with 70,943.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has received 1,911 applicants.

Voter registration will continue until May 18, 2026. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)