636 OFWs from Lebanon back in PH

A TOTAL of 636 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated from conflict-stricken Lebanon since 2023, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday, October 21, 2024.

In a statement, the DMW said the 636 OFWs and 32 dependents, including children, arrived in the country since October 2023 amid the ongoing conflict in Lebanon.

The latest arrival includes 76 OFWs on Sunday, October 20.

Each OFW returnee received immediate financial assistance worth P75,000 from the DMW Aksyon Fund, P75,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and 20,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

They also received an additional P20,000 each from the Office of Congressman Jun Acidre.

The Department of Health also provided free medical consultations and psychological first aid to the repatriates upon their arrival at the airport.

The DMW said they will also be assisted in establishing their livelihood ventures or finding alternative employment opportunities.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. earlier ordered the national government to explore all options in order to repatriate Filipinos from Lebanon as he expressed “grave concern” over the escalation of conflict there due to tensions between Israel and Hezbollah forces.

The DMW reported that there are around 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, which is currently under Alert Level 3, meaning repatriation is voluntary.(TPM/SunStar Philippines)