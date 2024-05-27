640 pass May 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Exam

A TOTAL of 640 out of 928 people who took the May 2024 Chemical Engineers Licensure Examination have passed the test, which was given in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi, and Lucena.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said Monday, May 27, 2024, that Miguel Siapno Bungalon of the University of the Philippines (UP)-Los Baños placed first in the list of Top 10 passers with a rating of 87.30 percent.

Bungalon was followed by Patrick Jay Buenviaje Garcia of Mapua University-Manila, with 85.90 percent. Ranked third was Andrei Lan Abiog of UP Diliman with 85.50 percent.

Micah Mangubat Haboc and Michelle Airah Nicolas Pablo, both of De La Salle University-Manila, shared the fourth spot with 85.10 percent rating. They were followed by Jan Czedrick Lip-atan Mendoza of UP Diliman with 84.90 percent.

On the sixth spot were Janice Conceja Guillermo of Mariano Marcos State University-Batac, Jhilsean Brix Nimrod Garillo Olmedo of Eastern Visayas State University-Tacloban, and Christian Jaimie Saloricman Rejano of Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila who all got 84.80 percent.

Althea May Bayer Benjamin of Colegio San Agustin-Bacolod City and Dannah Celine Leonardo Gutierrez of UP Diliman shared the seventh spot with 84.60 percent.

Joshua Antony Gabatan Cruz of UP Visayas-Iloilo City placed eighth with 84.50 percent, followed by Kim Bracamonte Dela Peña of UP Diliman with 84.40 percent (ninth spot), and Shaun Patrick Paulo Albao of Eastern Visayas State University-Tacloban with 84.20 percent (10th).

Below is the complete list of passers: