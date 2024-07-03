6,400 drug HVTs nabbed since mid-2022

OVER 6,400 drug high-value targets (HVTs) have been arrested since mid-2022, said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Data from PDEA showed that a total of 6,413 HVTs were taken into custody from July 1, 2022, to May 31, 2024.

This enforcement effort was part of a broader initiative that also resulted in the arrest of 97,445 drug suspects across 71,591 operations nationwide.

Authorities also dismantled 1,021 drug dens and one shabu laboratory.

The seizures made during these operations amounted to P44.69 billion worth of illegal drugs, which included 5,813.77 kilograms of shabu, 74.6 kilograms of cocaine, 96,550 ecstasy tablets, and 3,907.17 kilograms of marijuana.

Meanwhile, PDEA noted that 28,825 out of 42,000 barangays in the country have been declared "drug-cleared" while authorities are clearing 6,691 more. (Chamie M. Grado, UP Tacloban intern)