65 OFWs overstaying in UAE return home

SIXTY-FIVE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Abu Dhabi and Dubai returned home Friday, September 13, 2024, marking the start of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amnesty Program.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) announced the arrival of the 65 overstaying OFWs from the UAE on board Flight PR659 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

"The group, composed of 65 OFWs, forms the first batch of those who have availed themselves of the UAE Amnesty Program," said Owwa.

As soon as they arrived, OWWA said the OFWs were provided with mandatory financial assistance, as well as food, transportation, and hotel accommodation.

The agency said it looks forward to bringing home more OFWs who have sought to avail themselves of the program.

"Through this amnesty program, our OFWs will be able to return home without any fines or penalties," said Owwa.

Earlier, the UAE government announced a two-month visa amnesty program from September 1 to October 31.

The program provides an opportunity for individuals residing illegally in the country to either regularize their residency status or leave the UAE without incurring penalties.

According to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi, at least 2,053 OFWs immediately sought to avail themselves of the amnesty program. (SunStar Philippines)