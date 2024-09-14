65 overstaying UAE OFWs return home

SIXTY-FIVE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Abu Dhabi and Dubai successfully returned home yesterday to kickstart the availment of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amnesty Program.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) announced the arrival of 65 overstaying OFWs in the UAE on board Flight PR659 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

"The group composed of 65 OFWs form the first batch of those who availed the UAE Amnesty Program," said Owwa.

As soon as they arrived, Owwa said the OFWs were provided the mandatory financial assistance, along with food, transportation, and hotel accommodation assistance.

The agency said it is looking forward to bringing home more OFWs, who have sought to avail the program.

"Through this amnesty program, our OFWs will be able to return home without any fines or penalties," said Owwa.

Earlier, the UAE government announced a two-month visa amnesty program from September 1 to October 31.

The program gives the opportunity for individuals residing illegally in the country to either regularize their residency status or leave the UAE without incurring penalties.

At least 2,053 OFWs immediately sought to avail of the amnesty program, according to the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)