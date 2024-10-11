66 senatorial aspirants clinch ballot spots

SIXTY-SIX senatorial aspirants are now virtually assured of being included in the official list of candidates in the May 2025 national and local polls, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in an interview that their Law Department has already given preliminary information that there are at least 66 who filed their certificates of candidacy (COC) for senator that can be considered as legitimate candidates.

"The Law Department, in its initial assessment, have found 66 legitimate candidates that can be considered as valid candidates and may be included in the ballots," said Garcia.

"As of today (October 11, 2024), out of the 183 aspirants, there are 66, whose names are confirmed to be included in the list of legitimate and valid candidates," he added.

As for the remaining 117 senatorial aspirants, the poll chief said they will still undergo further evaluation by the commission.

This, he said, is without prejudice to the possible petitions that may be filed against them either motu proprio or by concerned individuals or parties.

"For those remaining, they are still undergoing reviews so that we will know who can join the 66 and who cannot," said the official.

"The Law Department is set to make a submission of its recommendation by Wednesday on who should be removed, retained, and declared as nuisance," added Garcia.

A total of 183 individuals have filed their COCs for senator at the Tent City of the Manila Hotel from October 1 to 8.

Their names will then undergo screening and evaluation by the Comelec Law Department before the commission releases the final list of candidates for the May 2025 polls. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)