67 dioceses, archdioceses back Trillion Peso March

SIXTY-SEVEN dioceses and archdioceses across the country are set to participate in the sequel to the Trillion Peso March Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Data from the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) – National Secretariat for Social Action, Justice, and Peace (Nassa) showed that 67 dioceses and archdioceses in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will join the anti-corruption protest.

"These arch/dioceses have confirmed their participation in the Trillion Peso March as arch/diocesan provincial prayer rallies on November 30," said CBCP-Nassa Chairman Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo.

In Metro Manila, participants include the Archdiocese of Manila, Diocese of Cubao, Diocese of Kalookan, Diocese of Pasig, Diocese of Novaliches, and Diocese of Parañaque.

In Luzon, participating dioceses and archdioceses are the Archdiocese of Caceres, Diocese of Libmanan, Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay, Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa, Diocese of Daet, Diocese of Malolos, Diocese of Imus, Diocese of San Pablo, Diocese of Gumaca, Diocese of Lucena, Diocese of Iba, Diocese of San Fernando (La Union), Archdiocese of Lipa, Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk, Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, Diocese of Antipolo, Diocese of Virac, Diocese of Balanga, Diocese of Ilagan, Diocese of Alaminos, Apostolic Vicariate of Calapan, Diocese of Cabanatuan, Diocese of Legazpi, Prelature of Infanta, Prelature of Batanes, Archdiocese of Tuguegarao, Diocese of Baguio, Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose (Mindoro), Archdiocese of San Fernando (Pampanga), Diocese of San Jose (Nueva Ecija), and Diocese of Laoag.

Joining from the Visayas are the Archdiocese of Jaro, Diocese of Bacolod, Archdiocese of Cebu, Diocese of Naval, Diocese of Calbayog, Diocese of San Jose de Antique, Archdiocese of Capiz, Diocese of San Carlos, Diocese of Talibon, Diocese of Dumaguete, Diocese of Borongan, Diocese of Maasin, and Diocese of Kabankalan.

Also participating from Mindanao are the Archdiocese of Cotabato, Diocese of Butuan, Diocese of Tandag, Diocese of Prosperidad, Diocese of Marbel, Archdiocese of Davao, Diocese of Pagadian, Diocese of Dipolog, Archdiocese of Ozamiz, Diocese of Malaybalay, Archdiocese of Zamboanga, Prelature of Isabela de Basilan, Diocese of Mati, Diocese of Digos, Diocese of Tagum, Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, and Diocese of Kidapawan.

There are a total of 87 dioceses and archdioceses in the Philippines.

The sequel to the Trillion Peso March is scheduled for November 30 at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

The first mass demonstration was held on September 21, when various sectors condemned corruption in flood control projects and called for justice and accountability. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)