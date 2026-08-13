6.9M students affected by extreme weather disturbances

OVER 6.9 million students were affected by the onslaught of the habagat or southwest monsoon, which was enhanced by Tropical Cyclones Maymay and Luis over the past weeks.

In a statement, the Department of Education (DepEd) said that as of August 11, 2026, the extreme weather disturbances forced in-person class suspensions in 9,096 public schools across the country.

The agency said initial assessments indicate that 3,348 classrooms suffered minor damage, requiring an estimated P27 million for cleanup and clearing operations, alongside P161.6 million for minor repairs.

DepEd is seeking the support of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) program to fast-track the cleanup of affected public schools.

"While clearing efforts have been instrumental, the scale of the damage underscores the need for additional inter-agency assistance and resource augmentation to expedite debris removal, cleanup, and the restoration of safe and functional learning spaces," DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said.

“Brigada Eskwela should not end when classes begin, because calamities can strike at any time. Through Brigada Eskwela 2.0, we are creating a year-round mechanism to help schools clean up, recover, and reopen safely right after disasters," he added.

In response, DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino assured the agency of its readiness to work with DepEd in responding to the needs of the schools.

DepEd observed that the expanded response to assist affected schools may be supported by the remaining balance of the existing P2 billion Tupad allocation for Brigada Eskwela, with around P1.09 billion already utilized or earmarked.

Angara also recommended aligning efforts with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Cash-for-Work program to prioritize parents and guardians of affected learners, providing vulnerable families with immediate income support while mobilizing community bayanihan for school restoration.

DepEd is also coordinating with the DPWH to deploy heavy equipment for large-scale debris removal in severely hit areas, ensuring a comprehensive recovery for affected communities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)