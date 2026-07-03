6K cops to secure Senate during impeachment trial

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday that 6,000 police officers will surround the Senate premises in Pasay City to ensure that the impeachment trial for Vice President Sara Z. Duterte will proceed in a peaceful, orderly and secure environment on July 6.

“A comprehensive security plan is already in place. Intelligence monitoring is ongoing to monitor any threats that there might be. Itong mismong hapon na ito (this afternoon), the PNP will be conducting a final coordinating conference among all units for the final preparation of a security plan,” PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said in a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Co said that the PNP has yet to receive a special request from the Senate on deploying more police personnel, apart from the Police Security and Protection Group already assigned.

No group has applied for a permit to rally as of posting time.

“As of now, we are still on heightened alert. We will see by Monday if we will be upgrading our alert level,” Co added.

Earlier, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the organization has already directed its intelligence and operational units to closely monitor the security situation and conduct regular threat assessments ahead of the start of the trial.

“We have existing protocols for securing major government events and are prepared to coordinate closely with the Senate and other concerned agencies to ensure that the proceedings are conducted safely, peacefully, and without disruption,” he said.

"We encourage everyone to remain calm, respect the rule of law, and exercise their rights responsibly and peacefully. The PNP will remain impartial and committed to protecting both public safety and constitutional freedoms.”

The Senate expects to accommodate at least 150 guests from the public and private sectors each day of the trial on a first-come, first-served basis through the Visitor Management System.

Trial hearings will initially be held Monday to Wednesday at 2 p.m.

After President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27, hearings will shift to Tuesdays through Thursdays, also at 2 p.m.

The Articles of Impeachment accuse Duterte of culpable violation of the constitution, graft and corruption, bribery, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes. (PNA)