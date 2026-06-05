7 airlines now co-sharing new premium lounge at NAIA

MANILA – At least seven airlines are now co-sharing a new premium lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, the airport operator said on Thursday.

More airlines are expected to use the First Meridian Lounge, a 2,600-square-meter privately operated third-party facility serving eligible business class and premium passengers.

Current users are passengers of Thai Airways, Emirates, Japan Airlines, Vietnam Airlines, Cathay Pacific, KLM and Qatar Airways.

“This shared lounge supports our effort to improve the passenger experience at NAIA while using terminal space more efficiently,” the New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC) said in a statement.

The First Meridian Lounge offers eligible travelers a larger common-use space to dine, work, rest and recharge before boarding.

The common-use model consolidates premium lounge services into one larger facility that can serve multiple airlines, instead of maintaining separate spaces that may only be active during certain airline flight windows.

Along with spacious seating areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, workstations, shower facilities and real-time flight information displays, the First Meridian Lounge features amenities such as infant care rooms, sleep pods, private rooms, children’s play rooms, game and golf simulators and quiet zones.

Its expanded food and beverage offering includes local and international selections, a bakery, teppanyaki station, halal section, full-service bar, and wine cellar.

Through this lounge, the NNIC aims to improve the passenger experience while making better use of limited terminal space.

This effort includes repurposing offices, former lounge areas and other spaces into amenities that can serve more passengers throughout the day. (PNA)