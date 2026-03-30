7 arrested over hoarding, profiteering amid rising fuel prices

SEVEN individuals face charges for alleged hoarding and profiteering amid rising fuel prices brought about by Middle East tensions.

In a press conference Monday, March 30, 2026, PNP spokesperson Briadier General Randulf Tuaño said three individuals from Bicol Region and one from Eastern Visayas face charges for hoarding.

Three other individuals in Eastern Visayas, Davao Region and Central Luzon face charges for profiteering or overpricing and trademark infringement.

Tuaño said the latest arrest happened March 26 in Ligao City, Albay, where police confiscated over P2 million worth of fuel from a 43-year-old suspect.

“Ang ginagawa nila bumibili sila sa mga gasoline stations kaugnay ‘yung mga lehitimong numero ng liters na puwedeng bilhin ng mga individual, gumagamit din siya ng ibang individual na kung saan ito ay pagsasamahin tsaka nila ibebenta sa mas mas mataas na presyo,” Tuaño said.

(What they do is buy from gasoline stations using the legitimate number of liters that individuals are allowed to purchase. They also use other individuals, then combine the fuel and sell it at a much higher price.)

“Ang sinasabi nga natin nung mga nakaraan dahil may mga kababayan tayo na tumantangkilik na bumibili kahit mas mataas ng konti doon sa mismong retailing stations or gas stations ito ay kinakagat ng ating mga kababayan sapagkat sa computations nila kapag sila ay pumunta sa retail stations sila ay maggasolina or gagastos pa ng halos parehas kaya bumibili sila sa mga individual na katulad nung nahuli,” he added.

(What we’ve been saying before is that some of our fellow citizens patronize and buy even at slightly higher prices than those at retail or gasoline stations. They go for it because, based on their computations, if they travel to retail stations, they would spend almost the same amount on fuel anyway—so they end up buying from individuals like the ones who were caught.)

Based on March 2026 guidelines from the Department of Energy (DOE) regarding anti-hoarding and fuel dispensing, there is no strict numerical, nationwide cap on how much fuel a single individual can purchase.

Instead, the policy dictates that fuel purchases must be proportionate to a customer's usual consumption and actual operational needs.

As of March 30, Tuaño said the number of gas stations that shut down amid the looming oil crisis went down to 365 from over 400 last week.

“Ang karaniwang rason po ng kanilang pagsasara ay dahil wala na silang stock ng gasoline pero ang iba naman po as soon as magka-supply sila ay agad naman nagbubukas muli,” he said.

(The usual reason for their closure is that they have run out of gasoline supply, but others reopen immediately as soon as they receive new stock.)

Tuaño said the PNP remains in close coordination with the DOE and other government agencies to prevent those planning to take advantage of the situation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)