7 bets vie for Antipolo House of Representatives seat

A TOTAL of seven individuals filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the forthcoming March 14 Antipolo City (Second District) special polls for the vacant seat of Member of the House of Representatives.

Data released by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that a total of seven individuals filed their COCs from February 5 to 7.

These include Dandin Infante, Reden Llaga, Lorenzo Sumulong III, and Maria Trinidad Cafirma.

Also filing their COCs are Philip Conrad Acop, Nathaniel Lobigas, and Irvin Paulo Tapales.

"Immediately after the last day for filing of COC, the OEO (Office of the Election Officer) of Antipolo City shall prepare the certified list of all candidates," said Comelec Resolution No. 11186.

The Comelec, meanwhile, reminded the aspirants against engaging in premature campaigning activities.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said premature campaigning is prohibited in the March 14 special elections with it being a manual polls.

"This is a manual election, therefore the ban on premature campaigning is in effect," said Garcia.

"Once you file a COC, you are considered a candidate. If you go around, give out things, distribute food, or post campaign materials before the campaign period, that is ground for disqualification and election offense," he added.

The Campaign Period for the Antipolo City (Second District) special elections is set from February 12 to March 12, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)