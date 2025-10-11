7 dead, 11 injured as twin quakes rock Davao Oriental

AT LEAST seven people were killed and 11 others injured following two powerful earthquakes that struck off the coast of Davao Oriental Friday, October 10, 2025.

In its situational report Saturday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 3,519 families or 8,436 individuals were affected by the twin tremors.

Of the number, 2,468 families or 7,915 individuals are currently taking shelter in seven evacuation centers.

No missing persons have been reported as of Saturday morning.

As of 5 a.m, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded a total of 752 aftershock, 311 of which have been plotted and 14 felt, with magnitudes ranging from 1.2 to 6.8 based on data from its Mati monitoring station.

The first quake, a magnitude 7.4, struck at 9:43 a.m. Friday about 43 kilometers north 87 degrees east of Manay, Davao Oriental, at a depth of 23 kilometers.

It was tectonic in origin and generated a maximum intensity of VI in several provinces, including Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao Oriental, Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Surigao del Norte.

A second tremor, measuring magnitude 6.8, followed at 9:12 p.m. the same day, about 43 kilometers south 68 degrees east of Manay at a depth of 37 kilometers. The quake was also tectonic and reached intensity VI in Manay.

Phivolcs said the two earthquakes may be considered a "doublet earthquake."

Authorities continue to assess damage to infrastructure, homes, and livelihoods in the affected areas. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)