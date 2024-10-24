7 dead amid 'Kristine' onslaught

SEVEN individuals were reported dead due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday, October 24, 2024.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said, as of 8 a.m., seven fatalities were recorded, six in Bicol Region, and one in Calabarzon.

It also reported seven missing individuals, five in Bicol Region and one each in Ilocos and Calabarzon.

The disaster bureau said a total of 431,738 families or 2,077,643 individuals in 2,124 barangays in the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western; Central and Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Caraga, Bangsamoro, and Cordilleras were affected by the Kristine, which caused flooding and landslides.

It said 43,463 families or 163,184 individuals were currently in 4,567 evacuation centers.

Assistance provided to the affected populations, particularly in the hardest hit areas such as Ilocos, Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and Cordilleras costs around P21.5 million.

Due to canceled sea trips, 5,980 passengers were stranded in 86 seaports across the country.

The NDRRMC said it recorded 143 flooded areas, 17 landslides, four uprooted trees, and a vehicular accident due to the typhoon.

It said over a thousand houses were also damaged.

Tropical Storm Kristine has made its landfall over Divilacan, Isabela around 12:30 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of 7 a.m., Kristine was estimated spotted in the vicinity of Aguinaldo, Ifugao packed with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hectopascals (hPa). It is moving westward at 20 km/h.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No., 3 remains over:

*The southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Iguig, Tuao)

*Isabela

*Quirino

*Nueva Vizcaya

*Kalinga

*Mountain Province

*Ifugao

*The southern portion of Abra (Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney, Tubo, Luba, Manabo, Bucay, Villaviciosa, Pilar, San Isidro, Peñarrubia)

*Benguet

*The northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler)

*The northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Guimba, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, Cuyapo, Nampicuan)

*The northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, San Clemente, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura, Victoria)

*The northern portion of Zambales (Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Masinloc), Pangasinan, La Union, and the central

*Southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

The areas of Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Apayao, the rest of Abra, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the rest of Tarlac, Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, San Antonio, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Real) including Polillo Islands, and Lubang Island were placed under TCWS No. 2.

Under TCWS No. 1 were:

Luzon

*Batanes

*The rest of Quezon,

*The rest of Occidental Mindoro

*Oriental Mindoro

*Marinduque

*Romblon

*The northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, Dumaran, Roxas) including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands

*Camarines Norte

*Camarines Sur

*Catanduanes

*Albay

*Sorsogon

*Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas

*Aklan

*Capiz

*Antique including Caluya Islands

*Iloilo

*Bantayan Islands

*Northern Samar

*The northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, San Jorge, Matuguinao, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Daram, Zumarraga)

*Biliran

*The northern portion of Eastern Samar (Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo)

*The northwestern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro)

Kristine is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday afternoon, October 25. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)