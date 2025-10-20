7 dead amid onslaught of Ramil

SEVEN individuals were reported dead during the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Ramil (international name Fengshen).

In a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said five individuals from Calabarzon and two from Western Visayas died due to the effects of Ramil.

It said two persons were also reported missing in Eastern Visayas, while one was injured in Calabarzon due to the weather disturbance.

Earlier, Quezon Governor Angelina Tan confirmed the death of a family of five after their house was hit by a fallen tree in Pitogo town amid the onslaught of Ramil.

The disaster bureau said 37,825 families or 133,196 persons were affected by Ramil in 355 barangays in Cagayan, Central Luzon and the Eastern and Western Visayas regions.

Of the affected population, 2,260 families or 7,511 persons were in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said over P2 million worth of assistance have been provided to the affected families.

It also reported 15 flooded areas in Central Luzon, Mimaropa, and Eastern and Western Visayas, while 58 seaports suspended operations at the height of Ramil s onslaught.

The NDRRMC said 68 houses were damaged by the bad weather.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 8 a.m. Monday, October 20, 2025, Ramil was already outside the Philippine area of responsibility. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)