7 dead as boat capsizes in Cagayan

SEVEN individuals died when a fishing vessel capsized in Santa Ana, Cagayan, amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Nando on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson Captain Noemie Cayabyab said of the 13 crew members of the ill-fated vessel, six were safely rescued while seven did not survive.

“Dahil sa paparating na bagyo, ang intention is really is to take shelter sa identified anchorage area natin. However, nung sine-secure na po ang fishnet ng crew nila, bigla silang tinamaan ng malalakas na alon and they were battered by strong winds, which caused the fishing bank to tilt and subsequently nag-capsized po,” she said.

She said the fatalities were trapped inside the capsized boat.

Cayabyab said the bodies of the victims were turned over by the local government unit to their respective families.

She reminded sea ventures, particularly small boats in the north eastern and north western seaboards of Luzon, remain prohibited due to severe weather condition. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)