7 drug suspects escape from PDEA jail in Zamboanga

SEVEN alleged drug suspects bolted from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) detention facility in Zamboanga City early Monday morning, May 13, 2024.
The escapees were identified as Wilson Indanan Sahiban, Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, Jimmy Angeles Sahibol, Kerwin Mohammad Abdilla, Albadir Mala Ajijul, Muhajiran Romeo Jumlah, and Amil Khan Mahadali Abubasar.
They escaped the PDEA facility in Upper Calarian around 2:45 a.m. through a small hole in the cell’s ceiling.
The suspects were arrested in relation to the seizure of 21 kilograms of shabu worth P145.5 million in Barangay Mampang in Zamboanga City on May 3.
The operation was declared by the PDEA as the biggest drug haul in Zamboanga Peninsula in recent years.
The police and PDEA activated respective tracker teams for the conduct of a manhunt operation to locate and arrest the escapees. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)