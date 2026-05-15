7 ex-CIDG cops stripped of badges over cash evidence pilferage

SEVEN former Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) personnel were dismissed from service over the theft of P13 million worth of cash evidence seized from an alleged illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) in Bagac, Bataan in 2024.

Among those stripped of their badges was Lieutenant Colonel Joey Arandia, the former CIDG cash evidence custodian.

On October 29, 2024, the CIDG seized a total of P141,133,483.00 from a raid at Central One Bataan, an alleged Pogo in Bagac.

The seized cash was properly accounted for and sealed by the court.

On June 5, 2025, Arandia was designated as the CIDG cash evidence custodian.

During a reshuffle of personnel within the CIDG in September 2025, then-incoming CIDG director Major General Robert Morico II ordered the accounting of all cash evidence and discovered that Arandia had taken home boxes containing cash from Central One Bataan.

He said that on October 21, Arandia returned the boxes of cash, which were eventually ordered by the court to be returned to Central One Bataan.

During the inventory of the cash, it was found that P13.451 million was missing.

A policeman admitted involvement in the pilferage of cash evidence and also identified his cohorts.

Criminal charges for qualified theft, malversation, falsification of public documents, and illegal possession or use of false treasury or bank notes, among others, were filed against the police suspects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)