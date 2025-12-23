Manila

7 fireworks-related injuries logged as of Dec. 23

NEW YEAR SHOW. An extravagant fireworks display and three-dimensional show at the city hall clock tower greet Manila on New Year's Day (Jan. 1, 2025). The Department of Health on Tuesday (Dec. 23) logged seven fireworks-related injuries as gathered by 62 sentinel hospitals from Dec. 21 to 4 a.m. of Dec. 23. (PNA file photo by Yancy Lim)
MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported seven fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) in various regions, 75 percent lower compared to the same period last year.

In an advisory, the DOH said 28 FWRIs were recorded in the same period last year.

The cases, recorded by 62 sentinel hospitals from Dec. 21 to 4 a.m. of Dec. 23, were mostly due to illegal fireworks, usually Boga and 5-star.

About 57 percent of the total cases are 19 years old and below, while 43 percent are 20 years old and above.

The public is reminded to promptly bring victims to the hospital in case of any firecracker-related accidents.

Call the National Emergency Hotline 911 right away for emergency medical assistance, the DOH said. (PNA)

