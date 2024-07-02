7 ‘human traffickers’ arrested

SEVEN were arrested in an entrapment and rescue operation launched by the National Bureau of Investigation-Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) in Quezon City and Parañaque City.

The case stemmed from a letter by the La Familia Rescue, a non-profit organization, to NBI-CCD where it stated that certain individuals were engaged in human trafficking, offering the sexual services of minor female victims in exchange for P5,000 and to foreign nationals in exchange for P45,000.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Quezon City, authorities arrested five individuals and rescued seven minor victims, three Russian nationals and one Kazakhstan national.

The arrested subjects revealed the two masterminds behind the exploitation of minors and foreigners, and they were eventually arrested in a follow-up operation in a hotel and casino in Parañaque City.

The masterminds revealed that Chinese nationals residing in the Philippines funded the arrival of Russian sex workers in the country, offering accommodation and clients for them as well.

The arrested subjects were presented for inquest proceedings for violation of Section 9 of the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012 in relation to Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. (Stephen Enrile, UP Tacloban intern)