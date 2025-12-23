7 injured from firecrackers

WITH more than a week remaining before the New Year celebrations, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded seven firecracker-related injuries from December 21 to 4 a.m. of December 23, 2025.

“Most were injured due to Boga and 5-Star firecrackers,” the agency said.

During the same period last year, DOH said 28 firecracker-related injuries were reported, making this year’s figure 75 percent lower.

The health department has reiterated its warning against the use of fireworks and other pyrotechnics during the New Year celebrations.

“Do not light fireworks anymore. Instead, use safer alternative noisemakers,” it advised.

The DOH also urged local officials to organize community fireworks displays for residents.

“Just watch the community fireworks instead of lighting fireworks on your own,” the agency said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)