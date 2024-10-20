7 key points from Sara Duterte's warning to Imee Marcos

VICE President Sara Duterte has ignited a political firestorm by threatening to throw the remains of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. into the West Philippine Sea if attacks from Senator Imee Marcos continue.

This stark warning comes amid growing rifts within the Marcos-Duterte alliance, following her resignation from key government roles and the President's recent claims of feeling "deceived."

Here are takeaways from this:

Threat of exhumation

In a recent press conference on October 18, 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte warned Senator Imee Marcos that if personal attacks against her do not cease, she would dig up their father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s remains, and throw them into the West Philippine Sea.

Background of tensions

This statement highlights escalating tensions between Duterte and President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., particularly after he expressed feeling "deceived" by her comments about their relationship.

Duterte's resignation

Prior to this conflict, Duterte resigned from her roles as Education Secretary and vice-chairperson of the anti-insurgency council, marking a significant separation from the administration she previously supported.

Election dynamics

Duterte revealed that during the 2022 elections, Senator Imee had urged her to run as Vice President, suggesting they believed they could not win against Leni Robredo without her support.

Historical context

The Marcos patriarch was laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in 2016, a decision that stirred public outcry due to his controversial rule, which included significant human rights violations. Former President Rodrigo Duterte justified the burial as gratitude for Imee’s support during his campaign.

Budget controversy

Recently, Duterte faced criticism regarding the "misuse" of the Office of the Vice President’s budget. She has declined to participate in congressional hearings on the matter, claiming they are being used as a tool to attack her.

Impeachment talks

Ongoing discussions around Duterte's potential impeachment have emerged, with lawmakers consistently denying any official movements towards this end, further complicating her political standing amidst these controversies.