7 killed in holiday road crashes

SEVEN people were killed in road crash incidents amid the holiday season, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a social media post, the DOH said seven deaths from road crash injuries were recorded from December 21, 2025 to January 2, 2026 (5 a.m.).

“In separate incidents, five motorcycle riders died, while two were pedestrians,” the DOH said.

The seven deaths were among the 1,113 cases of road crash injuries recorded by the DOH from 10 sentinel hospitals during the said period.

Of the total cases, 787 involved motorcycles, the health department noted.

“About 71 percent of the DOH’s recorded road crash injury cases involve motorcycle riders,” it said.

The DOH also noted that 965 of the victims were not using safety accessories, such as helmets and seat belts.

It added that there were also 135 cases involving people under the influence of alcohol. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)