7 killed in Nueva Vizcaya landslide

SEVEN family members were killed in a landslide that hit Barangay Labang in Ambaguio, Nueva Vizcaya amid the onslaught of Typhoon Pepito.

In a radio interview, Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (NDRRMC) information officer Judiel Layno said the fatalities include two girls aged eight and 18 and five boys aged 16, 14, 13 and 12.

He said the victims were sleeping when their house was hit by a landslide triggered by the rains brought about by Pepito.

Three relatives of the victims who were residing in the same house survived the incident.

Layno said the victims refused to heed to the pre-emptive evacuation conducted by the local government units ahead of Pepito.

“Nasabihan naman silang lumikas, kaso sa mga nagdaang bagyo, hindi daw sila naapektuhan kaya hindi nila inaasahan na iba ang dala ni bagyong Pepito…Hindi naman nagkulang ang LGU at MDRRMO sa pagpapapre-emptive evacuation at prone din talaga sa landslide ‘yung area,” he said.

(They were told to evacuate, in the case of the previous typhoons, they were not affected so they did not expect Typhoon Pepito to bring anything different... The LGU and MDRRMO did not fail in pre-emptive evacuation and the area is also prone to landslides.)

In a situational report on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said over 600,000 individuals were displaced due to Typhoons Nika, Ofel and Pepito in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Visayas, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and National Capital Region.

A total of 1,810,190 persons were affected by the impacts of the series of weather disturbances that hit the country.

The estimated cost of damage to agriculture and infrastructure stood at P8,640,199.46 and P469,847,274.36, respectively.

The NDRRMC said 20 cities and municipalities were placed under a state of calamity due to the said typhoons.

Pepito exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday afternoon, November 18. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)