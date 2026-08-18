7 lawmakers face corruption probe over flood-control projects

AT LEAST seven former and current members of the House of Representatives are facing charges in connection with alleged corruption involving government infrastructure projects, including flood-control programs, the Office of the Ombudsman said Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

In a press conference, Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the following personalities are facing investigations over allegations of corruption:

Tarlac 3rd District Representative Noel Rivera;

Uswag Ilonggo Party-list Representative James “Jojo” Ang;

Former Pampanga 3rd District Representative Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr.;

Tarlac 2nd District Representative Cristy Cuello-Angeles;

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel;

Negros? Representative Eric Yap and his brother, former ACT-CIS Party-list Representative Edvic Yap; and

CWS Party-list Representative Edwin Gardiola.

Rivera is facing nine counts of graft filed by the Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan on Aug. 8 over his alleged financial ties to a construction firm linked to flood-control contracts in his district.

The Office of the Ombudsman filed 14 counts of graft, including conflict-of-interest charges under Section 3(h) of Republic Act No. 3019, against Ang over his alleged involvement with a construction firm that secured several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood-control projects.

Ang was ordered arrested by the Sandiganbayan but is currently out of detention after posting bail of P90,000 for each graft case.

Gonzales is facing a conflict-of-interest complaint over reports that a firm linked to his family secured hundreds of millions of pesos in DPWH flood-control contracts during his time in Congress.

Angeles, the wife of Victor Angeles, who manages Northern Builders, is facing a conflict-of-interest complaint before the Ombudsman.

Northern Builders reportedly secured flood-control projects across different regions between 2022 and 2024, a period that covered Angeles’ incumbency.

Pimentel was also linked to a corporation that secured government infrastructure contracts, and his case remains under preliminary investigation.

The Yap brothers, on the other hand, have been tagged by the Ombudsman as persons of interest over allegedly substandard flood-control projects in La Union.

The Ombudsman named Eric Yap as a beneficial owner of the construction firm involved in the project, describing it as “a clear case of conflict of interest,” which is also punishable under Republic Act No. 3019.

The Sandiganbayan has issued a precautionary hold-departure order against both brothers, and assets tied to the firm have been frozen.

Edvic Yap resigned from his congressional seat in February amid the controversy.

Gardiola is facing a non-bailable complaint for malversation of public funds under Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act No. 10951, over his alleged involvement in the flood-control corruption scandal and conflict-of-interest allegations involving government contracts worth more than P8.8 million.

Government agencies intensified their investigation into flood-control anomalies following an order issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his fourth State of the Nation Address (Sona) in July 2025, amid concerns over severe flooding in communities during calamities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)