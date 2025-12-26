7 more MWOs eyed for 2026

SEVEN Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) are being eyed for opening by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) in 2026 as it aims to continue expanding its presence worldwide.

In a recent press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are looking to open seven additional MWOs in a bid to bring on-the-ground assistance and protection services closer to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“Expansion initiatives are underway to further enhance overseas coverage in priority labor destination countries,” said Cacdac.

These include Turkey, Guam, Vietnam, Norway, Finland, South Africa, and Nigeria.

“Our target for next year is, hopefully, to open more MWOs and increase our presence,” said Cacdac.

As of the latest data, the DMW said it is operating 42 MWOs in 31 countries. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)