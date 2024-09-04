7 PDEA agents from Pampanga face kidnapping for ransom raps

SEVEN Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agents from Central Luzon were relieved from their posts over their alleged involvement in the abduction of a Chinese national.

The Chinese victim filed kidnapping and robbery complaints against the seven PDEA agents, claiming they abducted him in a mall parking lot in Pasay City on July 31, 2024.

He said the mall’s security guards failed to take action after his abductors introduced themselves as PDEA agents.

The victim said he was brought to the regional office of the PDEA in Angeles City, Pampanga, where he was processed over illegal drug selling which he denied.

He said the PDEA agents asked his family for P15 million for his release.

The victim said he was transferred to the Angeles City Jail on August 10.

He said his wife transferred P1.3 million to the suspects, who also took P300,000 cash from the victim.

PNP-AKG Director Police Brigadier General Cosme Abrenica said charges of kidnapping for ransom, serious illegal detention, and robbery were filed against the suspects.

The PDEA vowed to cooperate to the fullest extent possible in the preliminary investigation being conducted by the concerned authorities.

“Irrespective of the outcome of the investigation, PDEA remains committed to perform its mandate within the limits of the law,” PDEA said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)